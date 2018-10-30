617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming detached condo in Highland North subdivision has stainless appliances, granite counters, hard surface flooring in living areas and kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. No shared walls! Downstairs master has en suite bath with roomy walk-in closet. Detached two car garage and fenced back yard. Located near IH45, Loop 130, shopping, dining and in the award-winning Pflugerville school district. Community amenities include playground, park, pool and sport courts. **Pets ok; limit two; 35 lbs and under**