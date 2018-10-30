All apartments in Pflugerville
617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1
617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1

617 North Cascades Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 North Cascades Avenue, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming detached condo in Highland North subdivision has stainless appliances, granite counters, hard surface flooring in living areas and kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. No shared walls! Downstairs master has en suite bath with roomy walk-in closet. Detached two car garage and fenced back yard. Located near IH45, Loop 130, shopping, dining and in the award-winning Pflugerville school district. Community amenities include playground, park, pool and sport courts. **Pets ok; limit two; 35 lbs and under**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have any available units?
617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have?
Some of 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 N. Cascades Ave., Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.

