Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Beautiful new energy efficient home in Carmel sub-division in Pflugerville TX ready to move in. House comes with brand new Fridge, Washer, Dryer, and sprinkler system. Home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural lights. Kitchen has a huge center island and gorgeous granite counter tops. Large Master with tall windows, Walk-In Shower & super size Walk-In Closet. 2 attached car garage with openers.