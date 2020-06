Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

508 Crater Lake Dr Available 05/03/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Pflugerville ~ New Carpet Upstairs and New Laminate Wood Floors Down ~ Fresh Paint Throughout ~ Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & Stainless Appliances ~ Great Neighborhood! ~ Easy access to IH-35, Toll Road 130, I45 ~ One of the larges lots in the neighborhood ~ 2 Car Detached Garage



(RLNE3204849)