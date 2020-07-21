505 Catumet Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Two Story Home! - Recent upgrades, brand new light fixtures, new flooring throughout. Charming home sits on a quiet street, Open flr plan w/ efficient layout, 4 bdrms upstairs. Large kitchen opens to spacious family area, French doors open to covered patio. Fireplace in Family room. HUGE Master w/ 2 separate walk-in closets & full bath w/ double vanities & garden tub. Sprinkler system front and back. Great location & close to major employers like Dell & Samsung, easy access to & from I-35/45.



(RLNE4943271)