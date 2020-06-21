3713 Beechmont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room playground pool hot tub

Available 08/10/20 Brand New Single Family Home In Cantarra East - Property Id: 297885



COMING SOON!! Photos are model homes for reference. Available after August 8th. Brand new beautiful single-family 1.5-story home in the highly sought after Cantarra East neighborhood. This family friendly 2,350 sq.ft home features a new modern stone elevation with 4 bedrooms & 3.0 baths now boasts:

• Open floor plan

• Huge kitchen with quartz counter tops

• Gas cooking range

• Large cabinets

• Extended wood look vinyl flooring

• Stainless appliances

• Covered Patio

• Private Wood Fence

In addition to two secondary bedrooms with a full bath, the first floor features spacious private master bedroom with master bath double sinks, built in cabinets, large soaking tub & shower, & separate spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs feature large game room, private guest quarters with walk-in closet and a full bath. Home is connected tech package.

Cantarra East Community Features: Club House, Playground, Pool, Pond, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights, Walking Trails and much more.

Property Id 297885



