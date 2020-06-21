All apartments in Pflugerville
Location

3713 Beechmont Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2350 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
Available 08/10/20 Brand New Single Family Home In Cantarra East - Property Id: 297885

COMING SOON!! Photos are model homes for reference. Available after August 8th. Brand new beautiful single-family 1.5-story home in the highly sought after Cantarra East neighborhood. This family friendly 2,350 sq.ft home features a new modern stone elevation with 4 bedrooms & 3.0 baths now boasts:
• Open floor plan
• Huge kitchen with quartz counter tops
• Gas cooking range
• Large cabinets
• Extended wood look vinyl flooring
• Stainless appliances
• Covered Patio
• Private Wood Fence
In addition to two secondary bedrooms with a full bath, the first floor features spacious private master bedroom with master bath double sinks, built in cabinets, large soaking tub & shower, & separate spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs feature large game room, private guest quarters with walk-in closet and a full bath. Home is connected tech package.
Cantarra East Community Features: Club House, Playground, Pool, Pond, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights, Walking Trails and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297885
Property Id 297885

(RLNE5847573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Beechmont Dr have any available units?
3713 Beechmont Dr has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Beechmont Dr have?
Some of 3713 Beechmont Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Beechmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Beechmont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Beechmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Beechmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Beechmont Dr offer parking?
No, 3713 Beechmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Beechmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Beechmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Beechmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3713 Beechmont Dr has a pool.
Does 3713 Beechmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 3713 Beechmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Beechmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Beechmont Dr has units with dishwashers.
