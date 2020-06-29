21328 Byerly Turk DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renter's dream! This home is well maintained and has updates you rarely see in the area. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, farmhouse sink, and updated cabinets. Flooring throughout the main downstairs area as well as the half bath and upstairs bathroom updated to beautiful vinyl planking. Master bath has a cave shower (multiple shower heads) double vanity, walk in closet. Recent AC, exterior paint, and extra storage in garage LARGE LOT! This is a must see!