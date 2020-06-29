All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 21328 Byerly Turk DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
21328 Byerly Turk DR
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

21328 Byerly Turk DR

21328 Byerly Turk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21328 Byerly Turk Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Ridge At Steeds Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renter's dream! This home is well maintained and has updates you rarely see in the area. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, farmhouse sink, and updated cabinets. Flooring throughout the main downstairs area as well as the half bath and upstairs bathroom updated to beautiful vinyl planking. Master bath has a cave shower (multiple shower heads) double vanity, walk in closet. Recent AC, exterior paint, and extra storage in garage LARGE LOT! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have any available units?
21328 Byerly Turk DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have?
Some of 21328 Byerly Turk DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21328 Byerly Turk DR currently offering any rent specials?
21328 Byerly Turk DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21328 Byerly Turk DR pet-friendly?
No, 21328 Byerly Turk DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR offer parking?
Yes, 21328 Byerly Turk DR offers parking.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21328 Byerly Turk DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have a pool?
No, 21328 Byerly Turk DR does not have a pool.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have accessible units?
No, 21328 Byerly Turk DR does not have accessible units.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21328 Byerly Turk DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 21328 Byerly Turk DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21328 Byerly Turk DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District