2131 Falcon Village Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Ever wish you can snatch that batch of cookies right out of the oven right when they're done? Well that's what you'll get here, but in luxury apartment form! While the walls may not be made of warm chocolaty cookie dough (not that we know yet), you'll totally get that brand new feel here.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans



Washer and Dryer Provided



Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops



Private yards



GE Certified ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances



Private patios and balconies with storage units



Hardwood-style flooring in living areas



Attached & detached garages available



Large walk-in closets



Tile surround bathtubs with oversized tubs



2" Wood-style blinds



Pantry Closets and Linen Shelves



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Murchison Elementary, Kelly Lane Middle and Hendrickson High



Luxer One Package Lockers



Pet friendly community with Bark Park



24-Hour fitness studio with Wellbeats training system



Cyber café with Mac, PC and printing and Conference space



Convenient access to local dining and shopping



Clubroom and entertaining kitchen



Resort-style pool with tanning ledge and waterfall



Outdoor fireplace retreat with seating



Poolside grills & spacious cabana



Terrance Lounge and Dining Terrace



Outdoor lounge with pool table



