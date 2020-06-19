All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 2131 Falcon Village Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
2131 Falcon Village Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

2131 Falcon Village Ln

2131 Falcon Village Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2131 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Ever wish you can snatch that batch of cookies right out of the oven right when they're done? Well that's what you'll get here, but in luxury apartment form! While the walls may not be made of warm chocolaty cookie dough (not that we know yet), you'll totally get that brand new feel here. 

 ___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

 Spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans

Washer and Dryer Provided

Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops

Private yards 

GE Certified ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances

Private patios and balconies with storage units

Hardwood-style flooring in living areas

Attached & detached garages available

Large walk-in closets

Tile surround bathtubs with oversized tubs

2" Wood-style blinds

Pantry Closets and Linen Shelves

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

 Murchison Elementary, Kelly Lane Middle and Hendrickson High

Luxer One Package Lockers

Pet friendly community with Bark Park

24-Hour fitness studio with Wellbeats training system

Cyber café with Mac, PC and printing and Conference space

Convenient access to local dining and shopping

Clubroom and entertaining kitchen

Resort-style pool with tanning ledge and waterfall

Outdoor fireplace retreat with seating

Poolside grills & spacious cabana

Terrance Lounge and Dining Terrace

Outdoor lounge with pool table

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have any available units?
2131 Falcon Village Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have?
Some of 2131 Falcon Village Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Falcon Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Falcon Village Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Falcon Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Falcon Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Falcon Village Ln does offer parking.
Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 Falcon Village Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Falcon Village Ln has a pool.
Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2131 Falcon Village Ln has accessible units.
Does 2131 Falcon Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Falcon Village Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2131 Falcon Village Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity