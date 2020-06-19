2131 Falcon Village Ln

Amenities
Ever wish you can snatch that batch of cookies right out of the oven right when they're done? Well that's what you'll get here, but in luxury apartment form! While the walls may not be made of warm chocolaty cookie dough (not that we know yet), you'll totally get that brand new feel here.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans
Washer and Dryer Provided
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops
Private yards
GE Certified ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances
Private patios and balconies with storage units
Hardwood-style flooring in living areas
Attached & detached garages available
Large walk-in closets
Tile surround bathtubs with oversized tubs
2" Wood-style blinds
Pantry Closets and Linen Shelves
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Murchison Elementary, Kelly Lane Middle and Hendrickson High
Luxer One Package Lockers
Pet friendly community with Bark Park
24-Hour fitness studio with Wellbeats training system
Cyber café with Mac, PC and printing and Conference space
Convenient access to local dining and shopping
Clubroom and entertaining kitchen
Resort-style pool with tanning ledge and waterfall
Outdoor fireplace retreat with seating
Poolside grills & spacious cabana
Terrance Lounge and Dining Terrace
Outdoor lounge with pool table