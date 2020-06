Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room pool

Fabulous and totally remodeled four bedroom two and half bath. Master bedroom down and three upstairs with second living or game room. Elegant interior with neutral colors, wood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and wet areas. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bath features double shower, large walk in closet. Covered porch, nice yard, add. deck off of second living upstairs. Available December 7th.