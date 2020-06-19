205 Cane River RD

Amenities
3/2.5 Pflugerville Home Built in 2017 - Well-maintained, newly built home ready for immediate move in! This 3 bed/2.5 bath home has open concept kitchen/living/dining area perfect for entertaining, The kitchen features granite counters w/ breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has walk in closet & walk in shower. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities: walking trails, playgrounds, community pool & more! Close to Super Target, Costco, Home Depot, and tons of bars and restaurants. Easy access to I-35 & 45.
(RLNE4834434)