2011 Huxley Ln
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2011 Huxley Ln

2011 Huxley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Huxley Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78664

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Backyard Patio Paradise! - Bright and open floor plan, kitchen is open to family room and dining area, features breakfast bar and plenty of counter space (refrigerator stays). The master suite is away form the other 2 bedrooms and complete with a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Indoor utility room. Gorgeous landscaped, fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage with garage door opener.
Qualifications: Excellent rental history, credit score over 650, and gross monthly income must be over 3 times the rent.
Apply online at: www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE2056981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Huxley Ln have any available units?
2011 Huxley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 2011 Huxley Ln have?
Some of 2011 Huxley Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Huxley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Huxley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Huxley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Huxley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Huxley Ln offers parking.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Huxley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln have a pool?
No, 2011 Huxley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln have accessible units?
No, 2011 Huxley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Huxley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Huxley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Huxley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

