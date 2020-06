Amenities

pet friendly bathtub carpet

Well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Round Rock home! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Round Rock home! This property boasts new laminate flooring and carpet, large kitchen island with ample storage and counter space. Spacious master suite with double vanity and large soaking tub! Don't miss the large backyard with plenty of room to spread out and neighborhood park nearby. Easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment!



