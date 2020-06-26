All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 19308 Gale Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
19308 Gale Meadow
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

19308 Gale Meadow

19308 Gale Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19308 Gale Meadow Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2-story 4/2.5 home in the highly desirable Falcon Pointe! - New floors and fresh paint, no carpet! Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets! Formal dining at entry can be study/office. Master bedroom suite on the main level. Enormous game room and 3 well-sized bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 car garage!!! Nice backyard with covered patio. Wonderful neighborhood with a pool, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds! Close to dining, shopping, toll road!

(RLNE5741443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19308 Gale Meadow have any available units?
19308 Gale Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 19308 Gale Meadow have?
Some of 19308 Gale Meadow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19308 Gale Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
19308 Gale Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19308 Gale Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 19308 Gale Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 19308 Gale Meadow offers parking.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19308 Gale Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 19308 Gale Meadow has a pool.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow have accessible units?
No, 19308 Gale Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 19308 Gale Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19308 Gale Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19308 Gale Meadow has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District