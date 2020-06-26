19308 Gale Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2-story 4/2.5 home in the highly desirable Falcon Pointe! - New floors and fresh paint, no carpet! Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets! Formal dining at entry can be study/office. Master bedroom suite on the main level. Enormous game room and 3 well-sized bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 car garage!!! Nice backyard with covered patio. Wonderful neighborhood with a pool, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds! Close to dining, shopping, toll road!



(RLNE5741443)