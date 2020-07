Amenities

Great find in Highland Park! Only a couple years old with stone counters and stainless appliances. New carpet! Lot is deeper than same houses on other side of street. Hard tile with carpet in bedrooms. Sought after schools and great HOA make this the place to live. Many amenities in the Stone Point shopping centers including movie theater and many restaurants. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator come with the unit. Call as quick as you can as this home will go fast!