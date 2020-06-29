18705 Moreto Loop

Amenities

- Two story, great floor plan, in wonderful neighborhood. Pflugerville schools. Big ground floor master suite has full bath, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, lots of cabinet storage. Two ample secondary bedrooms, full bath, and game room upstairs. Privacy fence backyard. Sprinkler system. Two car garage with door opener. Pflugerville schools. Easy access to 45/130/35. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



