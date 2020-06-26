18406 Mammoth Cave Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a home that will be love at first sight! An adorable cottage-style home in a desirable neighborhood of Highland Park. Just a short distance from near by "Pfluger Park"! Beautiful flooring and nicely updated kitchen with stainless appliances- fridge, washer and dryer included in rent! The high ceilings in the living room and open windows really bring life to this house. The spare bedrooms are upstairs and are so spacious! Call us today for a showing! Adorable cottage style home in desirable Highland Park. Miles away from near by "Pfluger Park" Nicely updated kitchen with stainless appliances- fridge, washer and dryer included in rent! Very clean and move in ready!



18 to 24 month lease