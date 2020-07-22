1824 Chinati Mountain Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Nice home! Huge wood deck out back in an extra-large yard w/ covered patio. Great for friends and BBQ! Large Trees! Fenced yard! Culdesac! The kitchen has stainless appliances, open, island, granite. Downstairs is hard tile "plank" style. Downstairs also has a study/home office / 4th bedroom. (large bookshelves will stay or go, applicants choice). Comes w washer & dryer if wanted. Newer AC unit & LED lights. Yard has shed for storage. New Charter school, due to open August 2020, less than a mile away.