Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
1824 Chinati Mountain Trail
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

1824 Chinati Mountain Trail

1824 Chinati Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Chinati Mountain Trail, Pflugerville, TX 78664

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Nice home! Huge wood deck out back in an extra-large yard w/ covered patio. Great for friends and BBQ! Large Trees! Fenced yard! Culdesac! The kitchen has stainless appliances, open, island, granite. Downstairs is hard tile "plank" style. Downstairs also has a study/home office / 4th bedroom. (large bookshelves will stay or go, applicants choice). Comes w washer & dryer if wanted. Newer AC unit & LED lights. Yard has shed for storage. New Charter school, due to open August 2020, less than a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have any available units?
1824 Chinati Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have?
Some of 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Chinati Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1824 Chinati Mountain Trail has units with air conditioning.
