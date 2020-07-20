All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated June 20 2019

18017 Glacier Bay Street

18017 Glacier Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

18017 Glacier Bay Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing. Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with an second living area upstairs. Great neighborhood next to Mirror Lake Park with hike and bike trails and convenient to 45 Toll, I35, Toll 130, and Pflugerville Parkway. Master bedroom is downstairs and has an attached en suite with separate soaking tub and stand up shower. Granite countertops in the kitchen that is open to the living area. Living area and master bedroom has laminate wood flooring. Fully fenced backyard has a nice patio. Upstairs there is three bedrooms with carpet while the second living area has laminate wood floors. Attached two car garage that you enter from the back. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have any available units?
18017 Glacier Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have?
Some of 18017 Glacier Bay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18017 Glacier Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
18017 Glacier Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18017 Glacier Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18017 Glacier Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 18017 Glacier Bay Street offers parking.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18017 Glacier Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have a pool?
No, 18017 Glacier Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 18017 Glacier Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18017 Glacier Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18017 Glacier Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18017 Glacier Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
