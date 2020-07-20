18017 Glacier Bay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing. Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with an second living area upstairs. Great neighborhood next to Mirror Lake Park with hike and bike trails and convenient to 45 Toll, I35, Toll 130, and Pflugerville Parkway. Master bedroom is downstairs and has an attached en suite with separate soaking tub and stand up shower. Granite countertops in the kitchen that is open to the living area. Living area and master bedroom has laminate wood flooring. Fully fenced backyard has a nice patio. Upstairs there is three bedrooms with carpet while the second living area has laminate wood floors. Attached two car garage that you enter from the back. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit.