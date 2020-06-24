17412 Casa Piedra Pl

Amenities

Call/TXT Sharjil at 512 947 0096. A two story house with beautiful high ceilings in the living room : 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in Cambridge Heights neighborhood . Close to groceries, restaurants, banks etc. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood perfect for any family. Has a covered patio, 2-car garage and 1st floor master bed. An extra freezer in the garage is included. Rent- $1550.00/mo, Security Deposit-One month's rent. Call/Text Sharjil at 512-947-0096 or e-mail at khan_sharjil@hotmail.com. Property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.