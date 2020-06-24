All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:25 AM

17412 Casa Piedra Pl

17412 Casa Piedra Place · No Longer Available
Location

17412 Casa Piedra Place, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call/TXT Sharjil at 512 947 0096. A two story house with beautiful high ceilings in the living room : 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in Cambridge Heights neighborhood . Close to groceries, restaurants, banks etc. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood perfect for any family. Has a covered patio, 2-car garage and 1st floor master bed. An extra freezer in the garage is included. Rent- $1550.00/mo, Security Deposit-One month's rent. Call/Text Sharjil at 512-947-0096 or e-mail at khan_sharjil@hotmail.com. Property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have any available units?
17412 Casa Piedra Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have?
Some of 17412 Casa Piedra Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17412 Casa Piedra Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17412 Casa Piedra Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17412 Casa Piedra Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl offers parking.
Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have a pool?
Yes, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl has a pool.
Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have accessible units?
No, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17412 Casa Piedra Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17412 Casa Piedra Pl has units with dishwashers.
