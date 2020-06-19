Amenities

17409 Casa Piedra Place Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Two-Story Home In Round Rock - Lots Of Natural Light ~ High Vaulted Ceiling ~ White Stone Fireplace In Living Room ~ Open Kitchen With Island and Gas Stove ~ New Carpet ~ Flex Space Downstairs ~ Large Backyard With Covered Patio ~ Mature Trees In Front ~ Pflugerville ISD ~ Easy Access To Toll Road & IH-35 ~ Shopping & Dining Just Minutes Away ~ Community Pool ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2051831)