Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

17409 Casa Piedra Place

17409 Casa Piedra Place · (737) 215-4630
Location

17409 Casa Piedra Place, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17409 Casa Piedra Place · Avail. Jul 10

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
17409 Casa Piedra Place Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Two-Story Home In Round Rock - Lots Of Natural Light ~ High Vaulted Ceiling ~ White Stone Fireplace In Living Room ~ Open Kitchen With Island and Gas Stove ~ New Carpet ~ Flex Space Downstairs ~ Large Backyard With Covered Patio ~ Mature Trees In Front ~ Pflugerville ISD ~ Easy Access To Toll Road & IH-35 ~ Shopping & Dining Just Minutes Away ~ Community Pool ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2051831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have any available units?
17409 Casa Piedra Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have?
Some of 17409 Casa Piedra Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17409 Casa Piedra Place currently offering any rent specials?
17409 Casa Piedra Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17409 Casa Piedra Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17409 Casa Piedra Place is pet friendly.
Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place offer parking?
Yes, 17409 Casa Piedra Place does offer parking.
Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17409 Casa Piedra Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have a pool?
Yes, 17409 Casa Piedra Place has a pool.
Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have accessible units?
No, 17409 Casa Piedra Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17409 Casa Piedra Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17409 Casa Piedra Place does not have units with dishwashers.

