Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
16020 Biltmore Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

16020 Biltmore Ave

16020 Biltmore Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16020 Biltmore Avenue, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. 

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Faux Wood Floors

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer Included

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort-Style Pool

24- Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Interactive Yoga Studio with Smoothie Bar and Towel Service

Starbucks Coffee Bar

Pet Park

Bocce Ball

Modern Architecture

Business Center

Direct Access Garages and Detached Garages

Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace, Grilling Stations, and Cabana

Dog Wash Stations

Gated Community

Onsite Professional Management

Concierge Service

WIFI in Common Areas

Pet-Friendly, No Weight Limit

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16020 Biltmore Ave have any available units?
16020 Biltmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16020 Biltmore Ave have?
Some of 16020 Biltmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16020 Biltmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16020 Biltmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 Biltmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16020 Biltmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16020 Biltmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16020 Biltmore Ave does offer parking.
Does 16020 Biltmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16020 Biltmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 Biltmore Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16020 Biltmore Ave has a pool.
Does 16020 Biltmore Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 16020 Biltmore Ave has accessible units.
Does 16020 Biltmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16020 Biltmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
