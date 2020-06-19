15836 Foothill Farms Loop

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Space Saver Microwaves
Private Patio Or Balcony
Pantry Space In Kitchen
Optional Washer and Dryer
Connections in every apartment
Wood Style Flooring In Living Room
Wood Style Wood Blinds
Gas Ranges (750 square foot B1)
Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks
Dishwasher
Digital Thermostats
Wood Burning Fireplaces (cottages only)
Central Air Conditioning and Heating
Ceiling Fan
Cable and Internet Ready
9-Foot Ceilings
Extra Storage Space Available
Community Amenities
BBQ/Picnic Area
Resident Business Center
Clubhouse
Bark Park
On Site Storage
Solar Powered Common Areas
Indoor and Outdoor Fitness Center
Soccer Field
Attached/Detached Garages
Laundry Facilities
Fenced Playground
Two Sparkling Pools