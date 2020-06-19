15836 Foothill Farms Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Space Saver Microwaves



Private Patio Or Balcony



Pantry Space In Kitchen



Optional Washer and Dryer



Connections in every apartment



Wood Style Flooring In Living Room



Wood Style Wood Blinds



Gas Ranges (750 square foot B1)



Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks



Dishwasher



Digital Thermostats



Wood Burning Fireplaces (cottages only)



Central Air Conditioning and Heating



Ceiling Fan



Cable and Internet Ready



9-Foot Ceilings



Extra Storage Space Available



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



BBQ/Picnic Area



Resident Business Center



Clubhouse



Bark Park



On Site Storage



Solar Powered Common Areas



Indoor and Outdoor Fitness Center



Soccer Field



Attached/Detached Garages



Laundry Facilities



Fenced Playground



Two Sparkling Pools



