Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Heatherwilde Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Settle into one of our studio, one, or two bedroom apartments. If you’re searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you’re in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, well-equipped and up to date mondernized kitchens and generous storage space to ensure you’ll love calling These Lovely Apartments home. Select units are currently being renovated with a modern, industrial design and will feature open living spaces and upgraded appliances! These Won’t Last Long Contact Nathan Thomas your Apartment Pro Specialist for a scheduled TOUR! (512) 402-2442 [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582066 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have any available units?
1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
Is 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 South Heatherwilde Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
