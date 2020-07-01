All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1416 Amber Day Dr

1416 Amber Day Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Amber Day Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful and spacious home for rent - Property Id: 246247

This one story house is located in Pflugerville at nice neighborhood. It closed middle and Pflugerville High School. This unit is offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garages, and 2,149 square feet of space. Once you enter, you'll find the office or study room on the right, a formal living room on your left. 2 rooms on the right while the living room and kitchen are straight ahead. The living room has a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, and access to the backyard. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast bar, new tile flooring, double sink with disposal, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and adequate countertop and cabinet space. The master bed room is next to the living room. A few other amenities include: standard closets, double vanity and stand up shower in the master bath, and a spacious covered porch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246247
Property Id 246247

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have any available units?
1416 Amber Day Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1416 Amber Day Dr have?
Some of 1416 Amber Day Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Amber Day Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Amber Day Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Amber Day Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Amber Day Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Amber Day Dr offers parking.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Amber Day Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have a pool?
No, 1416 Amber Day Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have accessible units?
No, 1416 Amber Day Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Amber Day Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Amber Day Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Amber Day Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

