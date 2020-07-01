1416 Amber Day Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful and spacious home for rent - Property Id: 246247



This one story house is located in Pflugerville at nice neighborhood. It closed middle and Pflugerville High School. This unit is offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garages, and 2,149 square feet of space. Once you enter, you'll find the office or study room on the right, a formal living room on your left. 2 rooms on the right while the living room and kitchen are straight ahead. The living room has a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, and access to the backyard. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast bar, new tile flooring, double sink with disposal, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and adequate countertop and cabinet space. The master bed room is next to the living room. A few other amenities include: standard closets, double vanity and stand up shower in the master bath, and a spacious covered porch.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246247

Property Id 246247



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5648216)