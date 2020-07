Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Fabulous three bed, two bath home in the Heatherwilde neighborhood features a large kitchen with lots of cabinet space that opens to family and dining room. Oversized backyard and great deck is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Just minutes from Pflugerville ISD Schools, athletic fields, restaurants, shopping, walking trail, community pool and playground. One dog only, 25 lbs or under; no cats. **Lease to end no later than 11/30/20**