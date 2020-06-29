All apartments in Pflugerville
1209 Glendalough Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

1209 Glendalough Drive

1209 Glendalough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Glendalough Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Springbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Springbrook - Remodeled 3-2 single story home in Springbrook. Formal dining can be used as study. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. Extensive ceramic tile in living areas and hallways. Updated light fixtures and door hardware. Kitchen has granite counter tops and small desk area. Open floorplan. 10 foot ceilings. Large master bedroom with his/her closets. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Covered patio. Great value & location! Easy access to toll 45 & Dell. Ready for immediate move in

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE4571563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have any available units?
1209 Glendalough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Glendalough Drive have?
Some of 1209 Glendalough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Glendalough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Glendalough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Glendalough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Glendalough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive offer parking?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Glendalough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Glendalough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
