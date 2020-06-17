All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

1202 S 10th St

1202 10th Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

1202 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
garage
Apartment & Community Amenities

Garden Tubs

Granite Counter Tops

Two-Car Attached Garages

High Ceilings

Cultured Marble

Stainless Steel Appliances

Blinds Throughout

Washer/Dryer Connections

Amenity Pavillon

Open Green Space

Picnic Benches

Pool

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S 10th St have any available units?
1202 S 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 S 10th St have?
Some of 1202 S 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 S 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1202 S 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S 10th St does offer parking.
Does 1202 S 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 S 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S 10th St have a pool?
Yes, 1202 S 10th St has a pool.
Does 1202 S 10th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1202 S 10th St has accessible units.
Does 1202 S 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
