112 Yucca House DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Yucca House DR

112 Yucca House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Yucca House Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Home! - A spacious and well maintained home in the popular Highland Park community for rent! 3 bedroom plus a gameroom, generous size kitchen with an island and ample counter space, black appliances, open floorplan and high ceiling, separate shower and garden tub, covered porch, ally access garage, a quick access to toll road 45 and SH 130. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Acclaimed Pflugerville ISD schools including highly rated elementary school in the community.

(RLNE4589718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Yucca House DR have any available units?
112 Yucca House DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 112 Yucca House DR have?
Some of 112 Yucca House DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Yucca House DR currently offering any rent specials?
112 Yucca House DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Yucca House DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Yucca House DR is pet friendly.
Does 112 Yucca House DR offer parking?
Yes, 112 Yucca House DR offers parking.
Does 112 Yucca House DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Yucca House DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Yucca House DR have a pool?
No, 112 Yucca House DR does not have a pool.
Does 112 Yucca House DR have accessible units?
No, 112 Yucca House DR does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Yucca House DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Yucca House DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Yucca House DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Yucca House DR does not have units with air conditioning.
