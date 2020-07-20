112 Yucca House DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Home! - A spacious and well maintained home in the popular Highland Park community for rent! 3 bedroom plus a gameroom, generous size kitchen with an island and ample counter space, black appliances, open floorplan and high ceiling, separate shower and garden tub, covered porch, ally access garage, a quick access to toll road 45 and SH 130. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Acclaimed Pflugerville ISD schools including highly rated elementary school in the community.



(RLNE4589718)