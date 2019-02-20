All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4402 Seneca St

4402 Seneca Street · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Seneca Street, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57f069d0e6 ----
This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great layout is not going to last long. Large living room area with fireplace and bar opening up to the kitchen. Tile and carpet floors throughout the house. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with appliances. Spacious master bedroom with beautiful updated master shower. Beautiful landscaping in front and backyard with a with amazing covered patio and storage shed in the back. Two car garage is also connected to the patio.

Come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Seneca St have any available units?
4402 Seneca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Seneca St have?
Some of 4402 Seneca St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Seneca St currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Seneca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Seneca St pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Seneca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 4402 Seneca St offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Seneca St offers parking.
Does 4402 Seneca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Seneca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Seneca St have a pool?
No, 4402 Seneca St does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Seneca St have accessible units?
No, 4402 Seneca St does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Seneca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Seneca St does not have units with dishwashers.

