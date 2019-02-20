---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57f069d0e6 ---- This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great layout is not going to last long. Large living room area with fireplace and bar opening up to the kitchen. Tile and carpet floors throughout the house. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with appliances. Spacious master bedroom with beautiful updated master shower. Beautiful landscaping in front and backyard with a with amazing covered patio and storage shed in the back. Two car garage is also connected to the patio.
Come see your new home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4402 Seneca St have any available units?
4402 Seneca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Seneca St have?
Some of 4402 Seneca St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Seneca St currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Seneca St is not currently offering any rent specials.