3216 Darling Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Commuter's Dream with large bedrooms and plenty of yard space - This home is a commuter's dream. Located only a few minutes from Highway 225, Beltway 8, and Preston Road, this home is a short drive to shopping, entertainment and all of the attractions that the Houston Area has to offer. Come home to a property with spacious bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, and a wonderful combination of new carpet and existing hard wood floors. The kitchen has marble counter tops and comes complete with a refrigerator. There is a covered porch in the completely fenced in backyard with mature trees, which would be perfect to entertain family, friends, and neighbors. There is a separate utility area in the garage for the washer and dryer included with this property. There is also an additional covered area in front of the garage should you choose to entertain in the front of this home with a spacious front yard. Please come and see this amazing home.



(RLNE5113066)