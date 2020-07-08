All apartments in Pasadena
3216 Darling Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:36 AM

3216 Darling Avenue

3216 Darling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Darling Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Commuter's Dream with large bedrooms and plenty of yard space - This home is a commuter's dream. Located only a few minutes from Highway 225, Beltway 8, and Preston Road, this home is a short drive to shopping, entertainment and all of the attractions that the Houston Area has to offer. Come home to a property with spacious bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, and a wonderful combination of new carpet and existing hard wood floors. The kitchen has marble counter tops and comes complete with a refrigerator. There is a covered porch in the completely fenced in backyard with mature trees, which would be perfect to entertain family, friends, and neighbors. There is a separate utility area in the garage for the washer and dryer included with this property. There is also an additional covered area in front of the garage should you choose to entertain in the front of this home with a spacious front yard. Please come and see this amazing home.

(RLNE5113066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
