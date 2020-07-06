All apartments in Pasadena
1914 Jasmine Drive
1914 Jasmine Drive

1914 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Scarlett floor plan is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath one story home with charm. There is a formal dining room near the entry. Two car garage is in the rear of the home. Enjoy the large breakfast area and covered patio, and grand family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

