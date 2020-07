Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Cozy 3 bedroom in Pasadena near a lot shopping centers. Fresh paint throughout the house and new upgrades. Spacious front yard and back yard for all your entertainment. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher left for convenience. Pomero Elementary is down the street at the intersection.