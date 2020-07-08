1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful Kirby Estate Perfectly Situated on Cul-de-Sac with NO Backyard Neighbors. Five Generous Sized Bedrooms with Three and a Half Baths. Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Formal Dining Room Down and Large Game Room Up. Spacious Wrap Around Backyard with Patio. Please Contact Agent for Showings Instructions and Application Information.