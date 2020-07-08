All apartments in Pasadena
1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT
1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT

1306 Shady Grove Ct · No Longer Available
Pasadena
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1306 Shady Grove Ct, Pasadena, TX 77586

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Kirby Estate Perfectly Situated on Cul-de-Sac with NO Backyard Neighbors. Five Generous Sized Bedrooms with Three and a Half Baths. Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Formal Dining Room Down and Large Game Room Up. Spacious Wrap Around Backyard with Patio. Please Contact Agent for Showings Instructions and Application Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have any available units?
1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have?
Some of 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT has accessible units.
Does 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 E SHADY GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.

