Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
9101 Cedar Breaks Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:37 AM

9101 Cedar Breaks Drive

9101 Cedar Breaks Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9101 Cedar Breaks Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home will surprise you! 9101 Cedar Breaks in the premier Woodland Estates neighborhood of North Richland Hills has so much to offer. The kitchen is huge and beautiful. The wood work on the window trim and doorways add a feeling of luxury to the home. Master bedroom has a beautiful cove ceiling with a paint treatment that adds a designer touch. The master walk-in closet has shelving and clothes space all the way to the ceiling. The covered patio features a built-in gas grill and plenty of room for an outdoor dining table. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have any available units?
9101 Cedar Breaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have?
Some of 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Cedar Breaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive offer parking?
No, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have a pool?
No, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Cedar Breaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

