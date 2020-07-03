9101 Cedar Breaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home will surprise you! 9101 Cedar Breaks in the premier Woodland Estates neighborhood of North Richland Hills has so much to offer. The kitchen is huge and beautiful. The wood work on the window trim and doorways add a feeling of luxury to the home. Master bedroom has a beautiful cove ceiling with a paint treatment that adds a designer touch. The master walk-in closet has shelving and clothes space all the way to the ceiling. The covered patio features a built-in gas grill and plenty of room for an outdoor dining table. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



