Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful HomeTown single story Home with all the charm that includes. Hardwoods, Granite, Large Master Suite. Gas Logs, Open Floorplan, Wrought Iron Enclosed Patio, 3rd Bedroom has hardwood & can be Home Office or Study. Gas cooktop. Walk-in Pantry. Walking Distance to Walker Creek Elementary. Hard Surfaces everywhere but Master and 2nd Bedroom. Rear Entry Garage. Skylights for lots of natural light. High ceilings. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains yard. Won't last long!