All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8425 Donna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8425 Donna Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:54 PM

8425 Donna Drive

8425 Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8425 Donna Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Home in NRH. Birdville ISD. 4 Bedrooms. Split Bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings. Tiled Kitchen & Wet areas. Kitchen includes refrigerator, smooth top stove & dishwasher. Kitchen open to Living Area with Fireplace (fireplace cover painted in black). Large master Bedroom. All bedrooms in neutral colors, Ceiling Fans, Blinds. Bathrooms with Tiled floors and Double Granite Sinks. Separate Utility Room. Large 2 Car Garage with freezer space. Huge Front & Back yard. Blks from Faram Park, and Smithfield Middle School. Mins from NRH2O, TCC Northeast campus, 820,121,183, 26 (Davis). Application fee is $45 for anyone 18+. Home is Available for move in 6-1-2020. Showings will begin in May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Donna Drive have any available units?
8425 Donna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 Donna Drive have?
Some of 8425 Donna Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Donna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Donna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Donna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8425 Donna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8425 Donna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Donna Drive offers parking.
Does 8425 Donna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 Donna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Donna Drive have a pool?
No, 8425 Donna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8425 Donna Drive have accessible units?
No, 8425 Donna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Donna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Donna Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary