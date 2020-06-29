8425 Donna Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Updated Home in NRH. Birdville ISD. 4 Bedrooms. Split Bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings. Tiled Kitchen & Wet areas. Kitchen includes refrigerator, smooth top stove & dishwasher. Kitchen open to Living Area with Fireplace (fireplace cover painted in black). Large master Bedroom. All bedrooms in neutral colors, Ceiling Fans, Blinds. Bathrooms with Tiled floors and Double Granite Sinks. Separate Utility Room. Large 2 Car Garage with freezer space. Huge Front & Back yard. Blks from Faram Park, and Smithfield Middle School. Mins from NRH2O, TCC Northeast campus, 820,121,183, 26 (Davis). Application fee is $45 for anyone 18+. Home is Available for move in 6-1-2020. Showings will begin in May.