Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8308 Forrest Oak Drive

8308 Forrest Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Forrest Oak Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the Great Outdoors! - Enjoy the great outdoors from the wood deck of this 3/2/2 in North Richland Hills. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, shady and relaxing. Inside you have a large beamed living room with brick fireplace plus another living area with ceramic tile floor, perfect for kids play. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has dual vanities plus two walk in closets. Ceiling fans throughout. Comfortable inside and out. Vacant and ready for a quick move in. Kids attend Birdville ISD.

(RLNE4461972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have any available units?
8308 Forrest Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have?
Some of 8308 Forrest Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Forrest Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Forrest Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Forrest Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Forrest Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Forrest Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

