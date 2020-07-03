8308 Forrest Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the Great Outdoors! - Enjoy the great outdoors from the wood deck of this 3/2/2 in North Richland Hills. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, shady and relaxing. Inside you have a large beamed living room with brick fireplace plus another living area with ceramic tile floor, perfect for kids play. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has dual vanities plus two walk in closets. Ceiling fans throughout. Comfortable inside and out. Vacant and ready for a quick move in. Kids attend Birdville ISD.



(RLNE4461972)