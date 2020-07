Amenities

Gorgeous townhome featuring open concept, plantation shutters, wood flooring throughout the home. Loft area can be used as additional study. First floor study can also be 3rd bedroom. Crown molding, granite, surround sound, and island beverage refrigerator are just a few wonderful amenities in this custom luxury townhome. Private courtyard off kitchen for relaxing and entertaining. Enjoy the peaceful lifestyle of Hometown community.