Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Charming house in a convenient location in the heart of North Richland Hills. Vinyl plank hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms. Bonus room in the back for additional space. Close to major Highways, shopping and dining. Kitchen has breakfast room, and fire place in the living room.