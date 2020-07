Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and clean property is ready for new tenants. This house has 4 bedrooms. Fresh painting both inside and outside recently with new vinyl plank floor. Large backyard. It is located closely to major highways, restaurants, and shopping center. Pet will be evaluated by case. $40 application fee for each adult. Owner is a licensed real estate salesperson in Texas.