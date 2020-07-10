All apartments in North Richland Hills
8068 Caladium Drive

8068 Caladium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8068 Caladium Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HIGHLY desirable Home Town townhome for lease!Beautiful property,extended covered porch for sitting,talking w the neighbors,back patio,small yard. This beauty is ready for you!Close to lake for fishing,tons of green space, parks, walking and biking trails,walk to NRH library, Rec centre, Walker Creek Elementary!Granite counters, 42 inch wood cabinets in the kitchen,newer stainless steel refrigerator included! Formal living or dining is spacious, can be an office. Breakfast nook, living room w lots of natural light,high foyer ceiling!Large master bedroom w walk in closet, nice secondary bedroom w cathedral ceilings.Detached 2car garage.Washer dryer included!Amazing neighborhood,excellent schools and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8068 Caladium Drive have any available units?
8068 Caladium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8068 Caladium Drive have?
Some of 8068 Caladium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8068 Caladium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8068 Caladium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8068 Caladium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8068 Caladium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8068 Caladium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8068 Caladium Drive offers parking.
Does 8068 Caladium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8068 Caladium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8068 Caladium Drive have a pool?
No, 8068 Caladium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8068 Caladium Drive have accessible units?
No, 8068 Caladium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8068 Caladium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8068 Caladium Drive has units with dishwashers.

