8068 Caladium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HIGHLY desirable Home Town townhome for lease!Beautiful property,extended covered porch for sitting,talking w the neighbors,back patio,small yard. This beauty is ready for you!Close to lake for fishing,tons of green space, parks, walking and biking trails,walk to NRH library, Rec centre, Walker Creek Elementary!Granite counters, 42 inch wood cabinets in the kitchen,newer stainless steel refrigerator included! Formal living or dining is spacious, can be an office. Breakfast nook, living room w lots of natural light,high foyer ceiling!Large master bedroom w walk in closet, nice secondary bedroom w cathedral ceilings.Detached 2car garage.Washer dryer included!Amazing neighborhood,excellent schools and location!