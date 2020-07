Amenities

8016 Cross Drive Available 07/01/19 Pristine Home - Completely remodeled - Completely Remodeled - Like New - Birdville ISD - New Designer Tile, all new Drywall, Texture, Crown and Paint. Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Gas Cooktop, Travertine Backsplash. Oversize Utility Room and Garage. Near .25 Acre Lot with Covered Patio. Convenient Mid-Cities Location off of Davis Blvd - 20 minutes to Fort Worth or to Dallas. Hurry. Pristine Home won't last.



(RLNE4218975)