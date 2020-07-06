All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7925 LAZY LANE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7925 LAZY LANE Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:24 AM

7925 LAZY LANE Road

7925 Lazy Lane Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7925 Lazy Lane Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home in Birdville ISD! Home offers updated bathrooms! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room. Hard ceramic tile in the living room and wet areas. Brand new carpets to be installed soon in 3 bedrooms and hallway. Spacious living room with big windows to bring in natural light. Huge backyard with extra parking! This home is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment! Easy access to major Highways 121, 820, 377 and hwy 26. Just minutes driving time to North East Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have any available units?
7925 LAZY LANE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have?
Some of 7925 LAZY LANE Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 LAZY LANE Road currently offering any rent specials?
7925 LAZY LANE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 LAZY LANE Road pet-friendly?
No, 7925 LAZY LANE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road offer parking?
Yes, 7925 LAZY LANE Road offers parking.
Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 LAZY LANE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have a pool?
No, 7925 LAZY LANE Road does not have a pool.
Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have accessible units?
No, 7925 LAZY LANE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 LAZY LANE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7925 LAZY LANE Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary