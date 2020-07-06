7925 LAZY LANE Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely home in Birdville ISD! Home offers updated bathrooms! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room. Hard ceramic tile in the living room and wet areas. Brand new carpets to be installed soon in 3 bedrooms and hallway. Spacious living room with big windows to bring in natural light. Huge backyard with extra parking! This home is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment! Easy access to major Highways 121, 820, 377 and hwy 26. Just minutes driving time to North East Mall.