7712 Hewitt Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Country Charm with Updates from the Carpet, Wood Laminate Floors, Lighting Fixtures, Interior and Exterior Paint. This 3-2-2 offers WBFP, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen Appliances (Gas Stove), Countertops & Backsplash. Fully covered & screened back patio 27 X 10, Large Treed and Oversized Attached Garage with Metal Shelves and extra long driveway leading into backyard. Rent includes yard mowing and edging. Tenant does not have access to or use of detached back shop at back of property. Owner stores personal property inside but will give notice before coming to access it. All applicants screened with National Tenant Network. TAR App, fee Per adult 18 & over non-refundable. Required 3 x rent.