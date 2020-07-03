All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7712 Hewitt Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

7712 Hewitt Street

7712 Hewitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Hewitt Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country Charm with Updates from the Carpet, Wood Laminate Floors, Lighting Fixtures, Interior and Exterior Paint. This 3-2-2 offers WBFP, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen Appliances (Gas Stove), Countertops & Backsplash. Fully covered & screened back patio 27 X 10, Large Treed and Oversized Attached Garage with Metal Shelves and extra long driveway leading into backyard. Rent includes yard mowing and edging. Tenant does not have access to or use of detached back shop at back of property. Owner stores personal property inside but will give notice before coming to access it. All applicants screened with National Tenant Network. TAR App, fee Per adult 18 & over non-refundable. Required 3 x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Hewitt Street have any available units?
7712 Hewitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Hewitt Street have?
Some of 7712 Hewitt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Hewitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Hewitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Hewitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Hewitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7712 Hewitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Hewitt Street offers parking.
Does 7712 Hewitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Hewitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Hewitt Street have a pool?
No, 7712 Hewitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Hewitt Street have accessible units?
No, 7712 Hewitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Hewitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Hewitt Street has units with dishwashers.

