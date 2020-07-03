Spectacular North Richland Hills Home. Great floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space & a window over kitchen sink keeps the cook apprised of backyard activities! Master suite large & master bathroom has updated shower + garden tub + huge walk-in closet. Extended covered patio. Extra large utility room with window! Lots of good sized closets! Baseball fields & play equipment at Chapman Park are short car ride from home. Birdville ISD has school of choice. High School is Birdville! Great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7525 Steward Lane have any available units?
7525 Steward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.