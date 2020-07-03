7525 Steward Lane

Amenities

Spectacular North Richland Hills Home. Great floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space & a window over kitchen sink keeps the cook apprised of backyard activities! Master suite large & master bathroom has updated shower + garden tub + huge walk-in closet. Extended covered patio. Extra large utility room with window! Lots of good sized closets! Baseball fields & play equipment at Chapman Park are short car ride from home. Birdville ISD has school of choice. High School is Birdville! Great home!