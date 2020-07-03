All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:25 AM

7521 April Lane

7521 April Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7521 April Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated single story duplex in NRH - Off Holiday Lane. Newer inside and outside paint, plank flooring throughout and granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. The living area features a fireplace and there is a dining area off the kitchen. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app $45 app fee can be paid with credit card. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. NO PETS. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3761012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 April Lane have any available units?
7521 April Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 April Lane have?
Some of 7521 April Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 April Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7521 April Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 April Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7521 April Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7521 April Lane offer parking?
No, 7521 April Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7521 April Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 April Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 April Lane have a pool?
No, 7521 April Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7521 April Lane have accessible units?
No, 7521 April Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 April Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 April Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

