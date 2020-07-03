7521 April Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful updated single story duplex in NRH - Off Holiday Lane. Newer inside and outside paint, plank flooring throughout and granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. The living area features a fireplace and there is a dining area off the kitchen. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app $45 app fee can be paid with credit card. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. NO PETS. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3761012)