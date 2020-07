Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious one story home ready for move-in. Large Study with French Doors , Wonderful kitchen with gas stove, new dishwasher and lots of cabinets and counter space. Built-in desk in the kitchen. Open family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower, 2 sinks and walk-in closet. Split bedroom arrangement. New carpet. Large utility room and pantry area.