Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:49 AM

7204 Everglade Drive

7204 Everglade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Everglade Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully Appointed Custom Home. Distressed Oak Hardwood Floors. 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, Study, Exquisite Winding Staircase and Gallery with Wood Bannister and Iron Spindles. Large Family Room with Stone Gas Log Fireplace. 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath Down. Luxurious Master Suite with Dual Walk In Closets, Separate Vanities, and Double Shower. Open Kitchen with Gas Cooktop Sink in Island. Breakfast Bar Breakfast Room Walk in Pantry. Open and Bright Floorplan. Game Room, Media Room, 3 Bedrooms, Hollywood Bath and Private Full Bath up. 3 Car Garage. Cul de Sac. Just have to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Everglade Drive have any available units?
7204 Everglade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7204 Everglade Drive have?
Some of 7204 Everglade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Everglade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Everglade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Everglade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Everglade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7204 Everglade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Everglade Drive offers parking.
Does 7204 Everglade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Everglade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Everglade Drive have a pool?
No, 7204 Everglade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Everglade Drive have accessible units?
No, 7204 Everglade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Everglade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Everglade Drive has units with dishwashers.

