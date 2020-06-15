7204 Everglade Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautifully Appointed Custom Home. Distressed Oak Hardwood Floors. 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, Study, Exquisite Winding Staircase and Gallery with Wood Bannister and Iron Spindles. Large Family Room with Stone Gas Log Fireplace. 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath Down. Luxurious Master Suite with Dual Walk In Closets, Separate Vanities, and Double Shower. Open Kitchen with Gas Cooktop Sink in Island. Breakfast Bar Breakfast Room Walk in Pantry. Open and Bright Floorplan. Game Room, Media Room, 3 Bedrooms, Hollywood Bath and Private Full Bath up. 3 Car Garage. Cul de Sac. Just have to see it!