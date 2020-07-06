7160 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! No cats. Dogs on case by case basis. Charming, like-new 3 bed, 2 bath built by Rendition Homes on cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful wood floors in foyer and living room welcome you in. Off to the left is 2 guest bedrooms and a full bath. Large family room opens right into the kitchen & dining room. Kitchen features 42 in cabinets w crown molding detail, stainless appliances, granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite features double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. 8 ft doors, tankless water heater, blinds. Private backyard with shade tree, extended covered patio, hot tub, shed & gas grill included. $50 app fee per adult 18 and up.