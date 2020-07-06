All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7160 Chelsea Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7160 Chelsea Drive

7160 Chelsea Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Chelsea Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! No cats. Dogs on case by case basis. Charming, like-new 3 bed, 2 bath built by Rendition Homes on cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful wood floors in foyer and living room welcome you in. Off to the left is 2 guest bedrooms and a full bath. Large family room opens right into the kitchen & dining room. Kitchen features 42 in cabinets w crown molding detail, stainless appliances, granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite features double sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. 8 ft doors, tankless water heater, blinds. Private backyard with shade tree, extended covered patio, hot tub, shed & gas grill included. $50 app fee per adult 18 and up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Chelsea Drive have any available units?
7160 Chelsea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 Chelsea Drive have?
Some of 7160 Chelsea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 Chelsea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Chelsea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Chelsea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 Chelsea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7160 Chelsea Drive offer parking?
No, 7160 Chelsea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7160 Chelsea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 Chelsea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Chelsea Drive have a pool?
No, 7160 Chelsea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7160 Chelsea Drive have accessible units?
No, 7160 Chelsea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Chelsea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 Chelsea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

