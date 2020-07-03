All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7141 Stone Villa Circle

7141 Stone Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7141 Stone Villa Circle, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom built home with 4 bedrooms (one could be a media) 3.5 baths and study with built ins. This gorgeous home features two living areas, stone fireplace, hand scraped wood floors, custom paint featuring beautiful finishes, triple crown molding, designer tile, and beautiful lighting fixtures. The kitchen has a very large pantry, stainless steel appliances and abundance of counter space. This truly is the perfect home for the person on-the-go who does not want to spend time doing yard work, yard maintenance is included. Quiet intimate home setting among the other 12 homes in a private community. Easy and convenient access to major highways and all of the metroplex. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have any available units?
7141 Stone Villa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have?
Some of 7141 Stone Villa Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 Stone Villa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7141 Stone Villa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 Stone Villa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7141 Stone Villa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7141 Stone Villa Circle offers parking.
Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7141 Stone Villa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have a pool?
No, 7141 Stone Villa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have accessible units?
No, 7141 Stone Villa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 Stone Villa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7141 Stone Villa Circle has units with dishwashers.

