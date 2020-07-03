7141 Stone Villa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom built home with 4 bedrooms (one could be a media) 3.5 baths and study with built ins. This gorgeous home features two living areas, stone fireplace, hand scraped wood floors, custom paint featuring beautiful finishes, triple crown molding, designer tile, and beautiful lighting fixtures. The kitchen has a very large pantry, stainless steel appliances and abundance of counter space. This truly is the perfect home for the person on-the-go who does not want to spend time doing yard work, yard maintenance is included. Quiet intimate home setting among the other 12 homes in a private community. Easy and convenient access to major highways and all of the metroplex. This home is a must see!