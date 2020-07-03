All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:24 AM

7129 Stone Villa Circle

7129 Stone Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7129 Stone Villa Circle, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
GORGEOUS Luxury CUSTOM Villa. Extensive trim throughout, hardwoods, trimmed windows, and groin vault ceiling in foyer. Beautiful study w chair rail and wainscoting can also be used as a formal dining. Excellent kitchen with great work space, granite, stainless steel appliances and double oven provide excellent work space. Open for entertaining with wonderful natural light. Large living room with builtin and stone fireplace. The mudroom will be a delight set off of the kitchen across from the utility room and pantry. The large master is private with a window seat, large private master bath and huge master closet. Down stairs guest with full bath that features a walk in shower, lg media room. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have any available units?
7129 Stone Villa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have?
Some of 7129 Stone Villa Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7129 Stone Villa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7129 Stone Villa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 Stone Villa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7129 Stone Villa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7129 Stone Villa Circle offers parking.
Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 Stone Villa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have a pool?
No, 7129 Stone Villa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have accessible units?
No, 7129 Stone Villa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 Stone Villa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7129 Stone Villa Circle has units with dishwashers.

