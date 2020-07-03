7129 Stone Villa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

GORGEOUS Luxury CUSTOM Villa. Extensive trim throughout, hardwoods, trimmed windows, and groin vault ceiling in foyer. Beautiful study w chair rail and wainscoting can also be used as a formal dining. Excellent kitchen with great work space, granite, stainless steel appliances and double oven provide excellent work space. Open for entertaining with wonderful natural light. Large living room with builtin and stone fireplace. The mudroom will be a delight set off of the kitchen across from the utility room and pantry. The large master is private with a window seat, large private master bath and huge master closet. Down stairs guest with full bath that features a walk in shower, lg media room. Move in ready